Gov Eno denies poor renumeration claims, says none of his aides earn less than N1m monthly

Pastor Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom State Governor, has dismissed complaints from some of his political aides over alleged poor remuneration, declaring that none of them earns less than one million naira monthly.

Eno made the clarification during a Town Square Meeting with stakeholders from Ikono and Ini Federal Constituency at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo. The governor described recent comments by some aides as misleading, insisting that their pay is substantial.

“I want to put it on record that no Personal Assistant to the Governor earns less than one million naira every month,” Eno said. “It is wrong for anyone to describe that as a stipend. That’s a significant amount of money, and I expect appointees to demonstrate accountability and make positive impact in their communities.”

The governor expressed displeasure that while some appointees were using their positions to add value, others had not engaged meaningfully with their constituencies.

Citing an example, Eno commended Blessed Essien, his Personal Assistant on Protocol, for using part of his earnings to construct and reticulate a water borehole in his village. As a reward for his gesture, the governor announced Essien’s elevation to Special Assistant on Public Works.

“I received a brochure showing how a PA executed a borehole project for his community from his earnings. That’s commendable,” he said. “We must encourage that sense of responsibility.”

To promote transparency, Eno directed the Secretary to the State Government to compile and publish a list of all political appointees by local government area in a national newspaper.

The governor also urged constituents to demand accountability from their representatives at all levels. “Ask your PAs, your SAs, SSAs, and Commissioners what they have done for your communities. Public office is about service, and we must deliver visible results,” he added.

Eno stressed that performance would continue to determine political elevation, noting that Essien’s promotion was based on impact, not politics.