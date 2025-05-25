Obi: Nigeria’s problems can be solved from the north

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the solution to Nigeria’s myriad challenges lies in harnessing the vast potential of Northern Nigeria.

Obi made the assertion while addressing prominent Northern leaders under the banner of the National Political Consultative Group. The gathering, which included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, also featured key political stakeholders from across the region.

According to the former Anambra State governor, the North remains Nigeria’s “future huge asset” due to its human and agricultural resources, but continues to suffer from high levels of poverty and insecurity – problems he traced to poor governance and neglect of critical sectors like education.

“Crime and insecurity in the North are direct consequences of poverty. The easiest way to fight poverty is through education. If we invest in education and provide purposeful leadership, the region will thrive and Nigeria will be better for it,” Obi said.

He challenged the region to shift its political focus away from ethno-religious sentiments and begin to prioritize competence, character, and capacity in leadership selection.

“The North has always voted along religious and tribal lines. It is time to change that narrative and vote for those who can deliver results,” Obi urged.

Reflecting on his experience as a banker, Obi recalled a time when Kano was a commercial hub with thriving industries. “Kano used to be where we went for cash; today, all the industries are gone. We must revive our production base,” he added.

He further emphasized the importance of national unity and mutual trust among Nigerians to overcome the country’s deep-rooted challenges, citing examples of agrarian nations like Bangladesh and the Netherlands which have made remarkable strides through consistent investment in agriculture and effective policy implementation.

“Countries like Bangladesh and the Netherlands have made giant strides despite having fewer resources than Northern Nigeria. What we lack is good governance, sound policy, and the political will to implement them,” Obi stated, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Earlier, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who delivered the keynote address, decried the deteriorating security situation in Northern Nigeria. He stressed the urgent need for a broad-based platform to rescue the region from its current challenges.

The forum concluded with a call for inclusive leadership, policy-driven governance, and strategic investment in education and agriculture to unlock the full potential of Northern Nigeria.