Tinubu lauds Ayo Obe at 70

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, congratulated Ms Ayo Obe, a foremost human rights activist and a frontline lawyer, on her 70th birthday.

Obe was, at different times, head of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Nigeria Transition Monitoring Group, and a member of the Police Service Commission.

Between 2006- 2009, she was the Head of the Democratic Institute Abuja Elections Programme, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, stated in a statement made available on Saturday.

The President praised the legal practitioner for her unwavering demonstration of patriotism and humanism, over the decades, saying that her life has been defined by service and struggle for a just and better society.

“Your life of commitment, versatility and diligence in service, exemplified by your years of struggle against injustice and human rights abuse.

“This culminated in your joining like-minded citizens to challenge military dictatorship during the nation’s dark days is highly appreciated.

“I remember with pride your contribution to the enthronement of democracy, and today, we are committed to its growth,” Tinubu eulogised.

The president prayed that God Almighty would continue to grant the patriot good health and a sound mind to continue to serve the nation through her advocacy for a better society and humanity.