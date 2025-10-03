2027: DSS quizzes Lagos NURTW chair Sego over viral threat video, denies voter intimidation

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday grilled the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, following public outrage over a viral video in which he appeared to threaten voters ahead of the 2027 general election.

In the video, Sego, addressing union members in Yoruba, warned that what happened during the 2023 elections “will not be allowed to repeat itself in 2027.” He was heard declaring: “Anybody who makes any mistakes in 2027 will be dealt with. Let them know that the All Progressives Congress is the party you’ll vote for, anybody who refuses to do so will meet us.”

The comments provoked strong criticism, with many accusing him of attempting to intimidate Lagos voters in favour of the ruling APC, reviving memories of widespread voter suppression and violence reported in parts of the state during the last election.

But in a disclaimer video and full statement released after his DSS interrogation, Sego denied the allegations, insisting his words were misinterpreted and directed only at union members. He said the controversy was being fuelled by rivals seeking to destabilize him and the NURTW in Lagos.

“Good day to everyone, wherever you may be watching from. I am Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, Chairman of the NURTW in Lagos State,” Sego said in his statement on Thursday.

“This afternoon, I was invited by the DSS over false allegations, claiming that I insulted some groups while addressing our members. These rumours are baseless.

“I have always been a man of peace, and my messages are directed only to our members. Everyone has the right to associate freely and choose their affiliations, and I fully respect that. As we all know, there is always an enemy in every job, and we know where this is coming from. This is clearly an attempt to destabilize me and the NURTW in Lagos State.

I have just been released on bail and remain “committed to peace, unity, and the progress of our organization. I also appreciate online bloggers for informing the public, but I strongly warn you not to be biased. Verify information before posting about me or the NURTW. Spread the truth, remain fair, and report responsibly.

“Together, let us promote freedom of association, peace, truth, and unity in Lagos State.”

Despite his denial, analysts say the controversy highlights the volatile intersection of Lagos politics and transport union influence.

The NURTW, long accused of being weaponised during elections, remains a powerful force in mobilising grassroots support, and sometimes intimidation, for dominant parties in the state.