A fuel tanker explosion in the early hours of Friday has claimed yet-to-be-confirmed lives and destroyed several vehicles along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State.

Spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. near the Abeokuta–Kobape–Siun–Sagamu Interchange after a 33,000-litre petrol tanker, travelling at high speed, lost control, overturned and spilled its contents on the road, igniting a raging fire.

“The inferno, which started when the tanker fell on its side and spilled petrol, also consumed a truck and a tow vehicle parked by the roadside. A PHCN power line supplying electricity to Mowe and its environs was equally destroyed,” Akinbiyi said.

He said the exact casualty figure had not been established at the time of filing this report.

Rescue and emergency agencies including TRACE, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Fire Service, Nestlé Fire Service, the Police, Amotekun Corps, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames, commence decanting and manage traffic flow.

Akinbiyi urged motorists to be patient and cooperate with traffic diversions and rerouting measures enforced by security personnel while normalcy is restored.

“We deeply regret any inconveniences caused by this unfortunate accident,” he added.