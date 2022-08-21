2023: We didn't jettison electronic transmission of results - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it will not jettison electronic transmission of election results in the 2023 general elections.

Festus Okoye, the commission’s spokesperson disclosed this in a statement at the weekend in response to an earlier report from an interview he granted to a national daily in which he was quoted as saying that the results of the 2023 polls will be transmitted manually.

Okoye said contrary to the impression the report created, the commission would transmit results of the 2023 election electronically, same way the results of governorship elections Ekiti and Osun states were transmitted.

The statement said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding arising from a recent short interview granted to a national newspaper on the procedure for result management during elections. Some have interpreted the explanation on result management procedure to mean that the Commission has jettisoned the electronic transmission of result and reverted to the manual process. This is not correct.

“For clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that the electronic transmission of result has come to stay. It adds to the credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit level results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal on real-time on Election Day. There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.

“The entire gamut of result management is provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022. In line with the provision of the law, the Commission, in April this year, released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of result which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to our website.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Commission’s detailed explanation of the procedure and not reach a conclusion on the basis of media headlines.”