Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, says he has no reasons to move around with security details after leaving office, having fulfilled his promises to the people, insisting that only failed leaders do so.

The governor made the comment on Thursday during the flag-off of a flyover project in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, adding that he will leave office next year a happy man because he did not “disgrace” the people of the state.

“Already, I am leaving. In the next few months, I am gone but I am happy going because my people are happy I did not disgrace them,” the governor said during the event which also had ex-governor of Cross River State Donald Duke in attendance.

“I am going without having any policemen following me on the streets. There is nobody that can touch me in any street because I have done what the people want me to do.

“It is only those that have failed because they haven’t done anything for their people that carry soldiers after leaving office. I don’t have one to follow me. Even if they give me, I won’t take. I want to move alone.”

The former minister, who said his government has “changed the narrative in terms of governance”, asked the people to hold leaders accountable.

“So, Rivers people ask me what I am doing with my money,” Wike maintained.

“I will tell you what I am doing with my money. If we were getting the kind of money we used to get before, I would have turned this state into Dubai.”

“Ask PDP in Rivers State what they have done for the people of the state. This is our campaign,” the governor added.

“So, when people come and ask you to vote for them, ask them: The one you went before, what happened?”