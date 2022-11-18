2023: Vote for those who know your pains, Peter Obi tells Nigerians

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has told Nigerians to vote for candidates who understand their pains, just as he assured that he is committed to reducing poverty as well as suffering in the country.

The former Anambra State governor gave this assurance while addressing his supporters on Friday in Gboko Local Government Area, Benue.

He said vote for only candidates that you know will deliver if elected.

“Vote for those people who know you and know your pains. Next year please, vote for the right persons.

“We want a Benue where children will be in school and everything will be normal,” he said