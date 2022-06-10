Trending videos showing the arrest of the perpetrators of the horrendous attack on a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, have surfaced.

Recall that gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded St Francis Catholic church, Owo on Sunday and attacked worshippers with guns and explosives, killing at least 40, while several others were injured.

On Thursday, videos of the arrest of the attackers emerged.

Although there has been no official statement from the authorities, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has confirmed the arrest in the video below.