The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee is, today, Friday, screening the 17 presidential hopefuls on its platform.

Among those being screened are Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president; Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor; Anyim Pius Anyim, former senate president; Dele Momodu, media personality.

The screening, under the Chairmanship of former President of the Senate, David Mark, is being held at the Legacy House, PDP presidential campaign office, Abuja.

Others on the list of aspirants being screened former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Governors of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Rivers, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; a U.S.-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and an investment banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

A pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa, former Speakers of Abia House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe and Chikwendu Kalu; an estate developer, Charles Ugwu; as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Tareila Diana; were also among those being screened.

The panel is vetting those who have purchased and submitted the expression of interest and nomination forms to represent the party in the 2023 presidential election.

The exercise, which started around 11 am, is under way at Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja.