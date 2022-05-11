Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation; Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs; Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education have all quit President Muhammadu’s cabinet over their presidential ambitions.

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Wednesday directed all members of the federal executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Amaechi tendered his resignation on Wednesday evening as announced by APC United Kingdom on its official Twitter handle.

“Nigeria’s Minister of #Transportation, HM Chibuike R. Amaechi [@ChibuikeAmaechi] has resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to focus on his Presidential Campaign.

“Thank you for your service to Nigeria.”

Akpabio, Onu and Nwajiuba also submitted their letters of resignation to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on Wednesday.

The four ministers have since bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms.