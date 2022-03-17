The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC), has released its schedule of activities in the lead up to the 2023 general election.

According to the timetable, the national convention to elect the party’s presidential candidate will take place on May 28, while the governorship primaries will take place on May 21.

The timetable which was signed by Umar Bature, the national organising secretary of the PDP, was officially released on Wednesday after the joint meeting of the board of trustees (BOT) and national executive committee (NEC) of the party at its headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that the main opposition party had fixed its presidential nomination form for N35 million, while youths aged between 25 and 30 will get 50 percent discount on the nomination form fees

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!