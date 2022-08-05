Reverend Chris Okotie, founder of Household of God Church, has stated that his proposal for an interim government is ready and will soon be presented to Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president.

Okotie had weeks ago, asked President Buhari to step down so he can form an interim national government in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

The clergy who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, reiterated his earlier position that the interim government campaign is open to debate and that he welcomes the contributions of prominent citizens and stakeholders.

The statement signed by his media aide partly read, “Okotie recalled that he was asked in several media interviews to give details of the interim government proposition and how it could be actualised.

“The Reverend said from the inception of his announcement of the interim government proposition, he gave details of the workings in form of bullet points outlined in his widely circulated press release.

“Moreover, Okotie has promised to send his proposal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly once Nigerians have been fully sensitized.

“Okotie said he has already made this fact clear in several media interviews and would make a greater emphasis on the modalities of the interim government in subsequent public statements.”