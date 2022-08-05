Dr. Alex Otti, governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State has assured the people of the state that he would run an accountable government if elected governor in 2023.

The former bank CEO said that as governor, he would hold monthly town hall meetings for citizens to air their views.

He said he would also hold regular engagements with the people on social media to get regular feedback from them.

“Our government will have monthly town hall meetings for citizens to air their views and be listened to. We will also continue our engagements on social media,” Otti said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The feedback mechanism of our government will be visible. Let’s have a government that will be accountable to Ndi Abia.”