Peter Obi Mourns the Passing of Ogbonnaya Onu
Published

4 seconds ago

on

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, expressed deep sadness at the news of the passing of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science and Technology. He described Onu’s death as a significant loss to the nation.

Dr. Onu, who also served as the first civilian governor of Abia State, passed away Thursday morning after battling an undisclosed illness.

In a condolence message issued to the press, Obi hailed Late Onu as a patriotic and inclusive Nigerian leader who served the nation diligently in various capacities. He highlighted Onu’s notable contributions to Nigeria’s educational advancement, both as a lecturer and an author.

“Dr. Onu epitomized leadership characterized by a commitment to peace, progress, and justice,” Obi’s message read. “He courageously championed equity and good governance, leaving a lasting impact on our nation.”

Obi further emphasized Onu’s efforts to promote local production for national development during his tenure as Minister. He extended his prayers to Onu’s grieving family and the entire nation mourning his loss.

“The passing of Dr. Onu is an immense loss to our nation. May God comfort his family and all of us as we mourn his departure, granting us the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. May he rest in eternal peace,” Obi concluded.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

