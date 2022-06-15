BY EMEKA EJERE

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has warned political parties against presenting a Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket.

The CSN noted that “with the present glaring crisis and division in the nation, a Muslim-Muslim ticket would be most insensitive and a tacit endorsement of the negative voices of many non-state actors who have been threatening this nation’s unity and peaceful coexistence without an arrest.”

After keenly contested primaries, political parties last week produced their flag-bearers for the 2023 presidential elections, all of whom are currently shopping for running mates.

While former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the flag-bearer for the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar emerged as the flag-bearer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi will be flying the flag of the Labour Party (LP) among other contenders.

In a statement jointly signed on Tuesday by the Secretary – General of CSN, Very Rev. Fr. Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi and the Director, Social Communications, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh, and made available to Business Hallmark, the organisation noted that while there are some things to be happy about, there are other aspects that are worrisome.

The CSN made reference to previous governments in Nigeria’s history, explaining that even in the “despotic military era, most juntas ensured a balance of the religious architecture in their regimes”.

While noting that a Muslim-Muslim ticket or a Christian-Christian ticket is not entirely bad, the CSN is of the view that such arrangement may not work for the current situation of the country.

The statement read in part: “The process for the 2023 general election in Nigeria has been initiated, and there are some things to be happy about; the passing of the Electoral Act 2022, which allows the use of electronic devices for accreditation and in the capturing and transmission of results; the prompt release of election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); the renewed confidence in the electoral process by the electorate, as demonstrated in the massive last minute turn out for voter registration amongst others.

“It is, however, disheartening to observe that the conduct of most of our politicians seems to be going from bad to worse as we witnessed a show of shame and heightened ugly culture of money politics during the recently held primaries.

“While all this is going on, we must not lose sight of the fact that the unity of this country has, over the years, been maintained by a delicate balancing of the religious and the regional.

“For instance, we had Murtala-Obasanjo, Obasanjo-Yar’adua, Babangida-Ebitu Ukiwe, Abacha – Diya. This also applied to the heads of the various military formations and the different government parastatals like Customs, Immigrations, Finance, etc.

“Significantly, it was only during the General Muhammadu Buhari era as military Head of State (31 Dec. 1983 – 27 Aug. 1985) that we had a Muslim-Muslim military dictatorship.

“Similarly, only once did we have a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 1993 democratic elections, which featured Abiola-Kingibe ticket and turned out to be one of Nigeria’s freest and fairest elections. But that government never took off!

“Fast forward to 2022, 30 years later, some individuals have tried to suggest the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the Presidential election in a country like Nigeria that has unfortunately been badly polarized.

“Ordinarily, there would have been nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket in a democratic dispensation if there is mutual trust and respect for the human person and where the overriding desire for seeking political office is the fostering of the common good. But one cannot really say so of our country at the moment”

On the recent terrorists attack which left over 40 worshippers dead and several others injured at St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, CSN said:

“We cannot help but once again strongly condemn the atrocious attack and murder of our faithful in Owo inside the church during holy mass on Sunday, 5 June 2022, as not just an attack on humanity, but also a terrible slap on the sovereignty of Nigeria and an indictment on the Federal Government. May God grant eternal rest to the departed, comfort those who mourn and heal the wounded. Amen.