Party Primaries: Gbajabiamila condemns delegates system

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has said using delegates system to nominate candidates for elective offices is problematic, as according to him, the process can easily be hijacked.

The house speaker who made the remark at plenary on Tuesday, also alleged that the electoral act amendment has been hijacked by some powerful forces.

Both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), among other parties, employed delegates system, or indirect primary, to nominate candidates for elective offices in 2023.

The process was marred by massive vote buying at various levels, especially in the presidential primaries of both the ruling party and the main opposition party.

Gbajabiamila lamented that over 300 members of the national assembly would not be returning in 2023 on account of their inability to secure party tickets.

This, he blamed on state governors.

“I am angry not because our members were stopped by governors but because of democracy, the institution and future of the country,” he added.