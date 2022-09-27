The Labour Party has said it would hold Peter Obi, its presidential candidate accountable if he becomes president in 2023.

Julius Abure, national chairman of party gave the assurance in an interview with ThisDay.

Abure said the party will not just form a government, but will go as far as to join the people and fight any of their candidates, voted into office, who reneges on his promises to the electorate.

He said, “If they form a government and decide not to do what the people want, we will abandon them and join the people to fight them. We are going to have a paradigm shift in the manner and ways politics is played in Nigeria. We are going to provide leadership by example.

“Labour Party will not just bring a government in place for Peter Obi, we are going to hold him accountable because the movement transcends Peter Obi. It is even transcending LP; it is about the people of Nigeria.

“It’s about the future of the country, the growth and development of the country, the downtrodden Nigerians that have been suffering over the years and about the blood of Nigerians who have been slaughtered for years by the maladministration of the PDP and the current APC government.

“We are ready to provide leadership and the people are ready to follow. We are 100 per cent ready for the campaign. The party’s manifesto is ready; our message is ready; our personnel are ready. We are ready to hit the ground running. They are very agitated to be on the street. We have been ones restraining them not to.

“I have set the pace. I will go beyond Oyegun. He only succeeded in bringing in a government and never succeeded in holding that government accountable.”