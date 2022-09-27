2023: APC postpones campaign kick-off

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has announced the postponement postponed of the commencement of its campaigns earlier slated for Wednesday.

Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau State and Director-General, of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

According to him, the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities is in order to accommodate growing interests showing by various political tendencies in being party of the campaign council.

He said a new date for the kick-off would be announced soon.

The statement reada; “Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections. We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence. Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold

“As the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, we understand the sacrifices and understanding of our teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead. It also shows the enormous love that the party members have for our candidates

“A new date and time-table of events will be announced soon”.