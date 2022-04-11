2023: I've the experience - Osinbajo says as he declares for president

Nigeria’s vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has declared his intention to run for president in 2023, noting that he has what it takes to deliver on the job.

The vice president in a post via his twitter account on Monday morning, said intends to run for the office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC,” Osinbajo said.

“At the direction of Mr. President, I have represented our country in several international engagements. I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have visited our gallant troops in the North-East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.”