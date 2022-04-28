Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, has received the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms from his support group, declaring his readiness to subject himself to a drug test proposed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

Recall that a support group, Project Nigeria, had claimed on Wednesday, that it bought APC nomination forms for the minister.

The group subsequently presented them to the him at an event in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, the minister said President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved “extraordinary feats” in the last seven years, adding that a lot of work needs to be done.

“I will also like to thank with profound respect my fellow Nigerians, those who are present here and those at the nooks and crannies of our country, who have made their sacrifices,” he said.

“In making this contribution, it is their desire that they will have a regenerated Nigeria. It is that desire that has led them to identify me as their chief recruit for the job of moulding Nigeria along the path of our collective dreams.

“They have gathered resources from every part of the country and purchased the form for which the APC will nominate a candidate to fly its flag in the presidential elections in February 2023 and they have now presented this to me.

“I now solemnly accept to run for us all and bear our party’s flag into the elections and become our next president. I do this recognising that in the last seven years, President Muhammadu Buhari has performed extraordinary feats in ensuring that our progressive ideas have been established, both in the physical infrastructure of every type and inclusive policies for reaching out to our poor and underprivileged, as we strive to uplift Nigeria and Nigerians into a developed state

“However, a lot is still outstanding and needs to be done. Many of our citizens are still outside, many are hungry, many are unemployed, even many more are threatened by unwarranted and unnecessary internal security and economic challenges.

“This call today invites me to take up a work path that will build on the solid foundation that has been laid thus far and to choose to provide different paradigms for the new challenges and provide the platform for a vista that accommodates subject experts to pool together forces to meet our nation’s challenges.

“This is the path I propose to tread, having been properly schooled, experienced and tested in the last 30 years of active politics.”

Speaking subsequently to Punch on the proposed drug test, Nwajiuba, said, “That is a very good thing it is part of your medicals, it shouldn’t be put in a punitive manner, you need to know those who want to run for the elections how fit they are so you can plan.

“Of course, I will submit myself for the test, everything Nigerians want, if you are trying to work for people, you look at what makes people comfortable, if they want to know your state of health that is welcome. It is a good idea to know how healthy people are for the purpose of running any place.”