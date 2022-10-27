2023: Atiku takes presidential campaign to the United States

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, arrived the United States Atiku to meet with members of the party in the diaspora.

The former vice president arrived in America on Thursday after he left Nigeria on Wednesday.

As part of his programmes in the U.S., the PDP flag bearer would be meeting with top Nigerian business leaders and young Nigerian professionals living in diaspora, as well as with the business community at large.

His visit is the second since 2018 when he similarly visited America to quell the notion that he had been banned from entering the country over fraud allegations.

Abubakar is expected to be back in Nigeria on Monday and will restart his campaign on Tuesday, November 1 in Ekiti and Ondo states.

The PDP presidential candidate had three weeks ago officially started his political campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state which was followed by another campaign in Kaduna with his most recent campaign held in Benin, Edo state.