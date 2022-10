Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented a N1.69 trillion 2023 budget to the state house of assembly.

Tagged ‘budget of continuity,’ the budget was presented to the house of assembly on Thursday.

According to the breakdown given by the governor, capital expenditure will take N932 billion, representing 55 percent of the total budget, while recurrent expenditure will gulp N759 billion.

Last year, the governor presented a N1.39 trillion ‘budget of consolidation’ to the assembly.