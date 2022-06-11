2023: Atiku hosts forum of former PDP governors

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday hosted the forum of former governors of the party at his residence in Abuja.

The former vice president, in a post on his Instagram page late on Friday, described the meeting as pleasant and refreshing.

He said, “Steadily, the PDP is gearing for a phenomenal campaign ahead of the 2023 general election with a united front. The responses from all the stakeholders that I have met with reinforce the belief that as one, we can get it done.”

No official statement was however made on the focus and outcome of the meeting. The media was also not invited.