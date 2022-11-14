2023: Alex Otti restates commitment to Abia restoration

Dr. Alex Otti, governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, has emphasized that the desire to help the state rise from the ashes of poor governance prompted him to join partisan politics, while promising to do his best to help the state achieve its potential, if elected governor in 2023.

Dr. Otti who took to his twitter account @alexottiofr, to make the pledge on Monday, said that talents and resources abound in and around the state, to enable a serious government build a homeland that will guarantee security, comfort and prosperity for one and all who reside in or visit the state.

He said, “It is my earnest commitment to see that in our lifetime, the full glory of Abia will be restored, from the ruins and ashes wreaked on her by over two decades of mindless looting and clueless governance.

“It is this deep desire that prompted me to present myself as a vessel to lead the long overdue quest for the restoration and rebuilding of our dear state.

“I am convinced that talents and resources abound in and around our state, to enable us build a homeland that will guarantee security, comfort and prosperity for one and all who reside in or visit the state.”