Dr. Alex Otti, former bank chief and governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, has assured that his administration will take pragmatic measures to tackle insecurity in the state if elected into office in 2023.

Otti in a tweet on Wednesday, said, “We are going to deploy the most pragmatic steps in addressing the security situation in Abia state.

“We are going to prioritize Intelligence gathering, and build a robust architecture for the analysis and usage of the intelligence gathered.”

The Labour Party governorship candidate had noted that his administration, if elected, would do things differently.

“We need to do things differently, we can no longer rely on the status quo that has proven ineffective,” he said. “Governance all over the world is changing rapidly, and we need to leverage on this recent developments to the benefit of our people.”