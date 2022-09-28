2023: Again, Imo PDP, APC in battle of wits

By Ori Martins

The political battle raging between the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State has heightened as both parties are involved in what has been termed battle of wits.

The PDP opened fire against the APC after the umbrella’s well – attended stakeholders meeting at its secretariat last weekend. The meeting brought together the members of the State Working Committee (SWC), State Executive Committee (SEC), Elders Committee, candidates and leaders of the party to a general gathering.

The publicity secretary of PDP in the state, Comrade Collins Opuruzor, in a release made available Business Hallmark last night said., “What is also very important to highlight is that the failed APC regime in Imo State, which has grown jittery about the forthcoming elections, is now resorting to all manner of shenanigans, including INEC voters register compromise, to rig the elections.

“Another menu in the terrified APC’s buffet of atrocities is the sponsorship of fake news and tales of imaginary wars against our Party.

“To this end, stakeholders resolved to intensify efforts towards mobilizing Imo citizens for free, fair and credible elections, whilst also vehemently resisting the wicked plot by the APC to manipulate the voters register in the state”.

The Imo PDP, called on INEC to investigate the allegations against APC concerning compromising the voters registration for the 2023 elections.

According to it, “INEC was therefore enjoined to ensure that the vexed issue of voters register fraud is expeditiously resolved, and the tainted register thoroughly cleaned up, in order to restore public confidence in the electoral system”.

Expectedly, the APC never allowed PDP’s tantrums go unnoticed or un – attended to. The publicity secretary of the party in the state, Comrade Cajetan Duke Akuta, addressed the PDP as manifesting extreme signs of weakness.

“The attention of APC, Imo State chapter, has been drawn to another senseless and mindless release by the Imo State PDP, in which it laughably as well as incoherently alleged that our great party, the All Progressives Congress, deserves to be voted out because it has failed to provide dividends of democracy in the state.

“Ridiculously, the opposition People’s Democratic Party in Imo State, has once again, demonstrated its propensity to being in its last stage of death and decay.

“Nothing can be more disingenuous and sickening than the lame accusation by the grossly disunited PDP.

First, let it be known to PDP that all the present maladies being witnessed in the state as well as the country as a whole, was due to the umbrella party’s misrule, mis – governance and leadership failure.

“Untill the arrival of PDP in Imo, our dear state used to be peaceful and calm. It was during the tenure of a PDP governor that we witnessed a political assassination for the first time and that tragic experience took place in Orlu zone. Can you now see why Orlu is a conundrum of blood till date?

“We are very much aware that everything evil and undemocratic seeing and witnessed today, was planted and nursed by the PDP. The APC should be highly commended for forthrightly combating all the problems which are made possible by PDP’s leadership failure in the state”.

“The fact remains that it is rather the other way round. From its recent actions, the PDP in Imo as well at its national levels, have demonstrated clear signs extreme weakness hence it fumbles here and wobbles there”.