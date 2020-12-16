Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba State has presented N139 billion budget estimate for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The budget has N82.9 billion, representing 59.45%, as recurrent expenditure, and N56.5 billion as capital expenditure.

The governor said the fiscal document, tagged “budget of restoration and stabilisation” would focus on completing all ongoing projects across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said key sectors like agriculture, health, education, and works would receive special attention in 2021.

Ishak urged the state lawmakers to speedily consider and pass the budget estimate to enable his administration to commence implementation early.

The speaker of the assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, assured the governor of speedy passage of the budget estimate