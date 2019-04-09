20 killed as suspected Fulani herders again attack Kaduna community

Twenty individuals were said to have been killed, while scores of others sustained injuries in a renewed attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ungwan Aku village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday

A source from the community said the attackers in military uniforms launched the attack at about 7pm on Monday.

The source said the attackers who were armed with weapons including AK47 guns and machetes shot sporadically at anything on sight in the village.

“As they shot sporadically, some of us escaped into the bush. The attackers were in military uniforms and bullet-proof vests,” the source said.

He added that the police came into the village in eight Hilux vans but could not enter the bush to fish out the attackers.

He regretted that there had been speculation of attack on the village but no effort was made to nip it in the bud.

A former President of the Adara Development Association, Danladi Yarima, confirmed the killings to Punch.

While condemning the killings, he accused the Governor Nasir el-Rufai of bias in the manner he had been handling the crisis in the area.

According to Punch, the police in the state could not confirm the attack as of the time of filing this report as the command spokesman; DSP Yakubu Sabo’s telephone was not connecting.

