The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties, leaving out 18.

The electoral body carried out a review of the performance of political parties after the 2019 general elections to see which parties qualify to exists.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu also disclosed that the Commission has fixed September 19th, 2020 for the governorship election in Edo and October 10th, 2020 for the gubernatorial Ondo state.

The 18 surviving parties include: Accord Party (A), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressive Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Others are National Rescue Movement (NRM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressive Part (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Booth Party (BP) and Action Peoples Party (APP).