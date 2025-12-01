ADC Slams Tinubu Over Yakubu’s Ambassadorial Nomination, Says Move ‘Dangerous for Democracy’

Connect with us

3 hours ago

The African Democratic Congress has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as an ambassador, calling the move a “national embarrassment” that threatens the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system.

Yakubu, who completed his 10-year tenure only weeks ago, was listed among 32 ambassadorial nominees forwarded to the Senate on Saturday – an inclusion that has revived public criticism of the 2023 presidential poll and the commission’s failure to transmit results in real time.

In a statement on Sunday, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Yakubu’s swift nomination “further erodes public trust” and undermines the neutrality expected of the electoral umpire.

“This particular appointment of Prof. Yakubu blurs what should be a distinct line between players and umpires,” Abdullahi said. “If allowed to stand, it would set a dangerous precedent where future INEC chairmen and commissioners may begin to see their positions as stepping stones to political rewards.”

He warned that such a mindset would render neutrality impossible, invite partisanship and reduce elections to transactional contests.

Abdullahi also questioned the criteria used in selecting the nominees, noting that most fall into three groups – former diplomats, political allies or party associates of the President. “We wonder in which of these categories Prof. Yakubu belongs,” he added.

The ADC said the development raises serious ethical concerns and urged civil society organisations and democratic institutions to speak up. It also appealed to Yakubu to reject the nomination to safeguard public confidence.

“We therefore urge Prof. Yakubu to do the patriotic thing and decline this appointment for the sake of INEC’s institutional credibility, the integrity of future elections and the preservation of his own legacy. Should he fail to do so, we call on the Senate to reject his nomination,” Abdullahi said.

Yakubu, who chaired INEC from 2015 to 2025, is widely associated with reforms including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) and the expansion of continuous voter registration.

Other ambassadorial nominees include former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and former Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The Presidency insists the list comprises both career and non-career candidates and will be subjected to Senate screening and confirmation.

Obinna Ezugwu.

