18 escape unhurt as bus goes Up in flames in Rivers

Eighteen passengers narrowly escaped death on Friday when the commercial bus they were traveling in burst into flames in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred at the Igwuruta roundabout while the 18-seater vehicle was en route from Owerri, Imo State, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Eyewitnesses said the fully loaded bus suddenly caught fire while in motion, prompting panic among the occupants who immediately scrambled to exit the vehicle.

All passengers, including the driver and his conductor, managed to escape before the fire intensified. While several passengers sustained minor bruises in the rush to jump out through windows and doors, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

“It was an electrical issue,” an eyewitness told reporters. “All the passengers were jumping out through the window and the door. The vehicle was fully loaded. Some sustained bruises while trying to escape, but thankfully, everyone got out safely before the fire consumed the bus.”

Another witness, who identified himself simply as Fidelis, described the scene as chaotic.

“The fire started suddenly. They were coming from Owerri to Port Harcourt. It was a serious fire, but thankfully no one was killed. The passengers, driver, and conductor all ran out in time,” he said.

The fire, which quickly engulfed the vehicle and destroyed all goods onboard, caused heavy gridlock and panic around the busy Igwuruta roundabout. Motorists were seen making hurried detours to avoid the scene.

Although the fire was eventually contained and prevented from spreading to other vehicles, no personnel from the fire service were present at the scene.

Advertisement

Many bystanders expressed relief and gratitude that the incident ended without casualties.