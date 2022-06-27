129 lawyers make 2022 SANs’ list

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 129 lawyers for the conferment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank in 2022.

Among the list are 73 practising lawyers and 56 academic applicants.

A statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, who doubles as the Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki Bello, on Sunday, said the shortlist comprised candidates who passed through the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise.

He encouraged members of the public, who have any comments on any of the candidates, to do so before 4pm of July 18 with 20 copies of such complaints in line with Paragraph 12(2) of the LPPC Guidelines, 2018.

“The general public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the above applicants,” she stated.

“However, any complaint (s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a court of record in Nigeria.”

Some of the names on the list include son of first republic Senate President, Nwafor Orizu, Orji Nwafor-Orizu; son of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Godwin Kanu Agabi, Ikani Kanu Agabi; prosecuting counsel of the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir; Samuel Kargbo; Yakubu Maikasuwa, and Ikechukwu Obeta.

Academics shortlisted for the title include: Dr. Fatihu Abubakar Abba, Assistant Professor Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Prof Muhamm4d Taofeeq Abdulrazaq, Dr Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Prof Funminiyi Abiodun Adeleke, Dr Ayodele Anthony Adewole, Mr Abraham Femi Afolayan, Dr James Atta Agaba, and Prof John Alewo Agbonika.

Others are: Prof Augustine Robert Agom, Prof Aliyu Ahmad, Prof Violet Omon Aigbokhaevbo, Dr Francis Ajala, Prof Omoniyi Bukola Akinola, Prof John Oluwole Akinbiyi Akintayo, Dr Gbade Olomy Akinrinmade, Dr Halima Ikuji Alfa, Prof Dawud Kamal Alhaji, Dr Jerry Amadi, Dr Fatima Waziri Azi, Mrs Abimbola Onukepo Braithwaite, Prof Lawrence Obinna Collins Chukwu, Prof Damfebo Kieriseiye Derri, Prof Omerionwab Kingsley Edu, and Dr David Ighojohwegba Efevwerhan.

Others are: Prof Ambrose Ozoemezilem Ekpy, Dr Dennis Ude Ekumankanma, Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Prof Amokaye Oludayo Gabriel, Prof Olaide Abass Gbadamosi, Prof Akinola Amao Ibidapo-Obe, Prof Abdulqadir Abikan Ibrahim, Prof Mansir Said Ibrahim, Prof Akaa Tyozua Imbwaseh, Prof Nathaniel Ahabue Inegbedion, and Prof Emmanuel Ayangarumun Kenen