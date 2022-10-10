Teachers' Day: Teachers commend Gov Abiodun's commitment to education

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, for making the 2022 edition of the World Teachers Day a memorable day to cherish by members of the union.

ASUSS conveyed this commendation in a letter dated October 7 and signed by its chairman, Akeem Lasisi.

The union expressed its delight in the roles played by the Governor Abiodun-led administration in the build-up to the teachers day held at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium, Abeokuta.

It specifically commended the governor for his physical presence at the event, the promises made by him and especially the gift of a brand new official bus to the ASUSS.

ASUSS assured of its members’ continued support, loyalty and commitment to the success of the incumbent administration in the state.

The letter reads in part: “We must not fail to commend, salute, celebrate, and appreciate you and your government for the roles played in the build-up to the 2022 World Teachers’ Day, your physical presence, the promises made in your speech, and above all, the gift of a bus for ASUSS. Spending quality time with us at the MKO Stadium, the venue of the celebration in spite of your busy schedules. All was a demonstration of the fact that you are a friend of teachers and a man of honor because you promised and kept your words.

“We wish to assure you of our continued support, loyalty and commitment to the success of your administration as we will not fail society and your government in contributing our quota to building our state and her future leaders.

“Your Excellency, as you have displayed integrity, honesty and uncommon sense of responsibility especially as embodied in the gift of an official bus for our Union, you can rest assured that we will also reciprocate this unprecedented gesture when the time is ripe because kindness begets kindness.

“It is against this note of reassurance of mutually beneficial relationships that we wish to convey the gratitude of the entire secondary schools teachers on our platform to Your Excellency and members of your government for your presence, promises and indeed, the gift”.