Folowing the footsteps of some banks which have already done so, Zenith Bank Plc has disclosed that its board of directors would meet on Wednesday; the 29th day of April 2020 to take decisions on the company’s unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2020, among other issues.

The bank also made public that it would observe its closed period from April 17th, 2020 in respect of the Company’s 2019 Audited Financial Statements to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The closed period will run 24 hours after the result is released to the public

This was disclosed in a notification, which was sent to The Exchange. The announcement is in line with Rule 17.18 of Part 2 (Issuer’s Rules) of the NSE’s Rule Book (2015) which states that,

“The period of closure shall be effective from fifteen (15) days prior to the date of any meeting of the Board of Directors proposed to be held to consider any of the matters referred to above or the date of circulation of agenda papers pertaining to any of the matters referred to above, whichever is earlier, up to twenty-four hours after the price-sensitive information is submitted to the Exchange.

“The trading window shall thereafter be opened. Every issuer shall notify the Exchange in advance of the commencement of each closed period