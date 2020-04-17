Adebayo Obajemu

The current restriction of movement due to total lockdown in some parts of the country has significantly disrupted the movement of food cargoes across the country and will usher in food crisis, according Kobo360 .

In a statement from the logistics company, no less than 3,000 Kobo360 trucks are parked, due to the movement restrictions, as truck drivers involved in the flow of some essential goods, have interpreted the directive to mean that their trucks and goods would be impounded.

“Kobo360 has been intent on keeping Africa moving during COVID-19, as an interruption to the flow of the movement of essential goods in Nigeria will undoubtedly lead to another crisis – food shortage.

“Truck drivers, due to the lack of clarity in this announcement, have wrongly assumed the trucks and cargo they are carrying, will be impounded by law enforcement during this lockdown.” the statement read.