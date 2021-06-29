Senator Hassan Muhammed Nasiha, the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmaker announced his resignation in a letter read on the floor of the Red Chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

He said his decision to leave the PDP was necessitated by the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of PDP in Zamfara State.

Senator Muhammed, in the letter, did not disclose the party he is joining, but is expected to join the State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle who has concluded plans to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Matawalle is expected to officially announce his defection, along with state and federal legislatures, to the APC.

Meanwhile, the PDP has continued to kick against the move, warning, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, that it would drag the governor to court if he leaves the opposition party.

Ologbondiyan maintained that there is no division in the PDP, which could justify the governors decision.