Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been arrested.

Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of Federation, announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The IPOB leader had fled the country after a the Nigerian military invaded his home in 2017, in an operation that led to the killing of at least 20 people.

He was out on bail granted him by a Federal High Court in Abuja at the time.

BH understands that Kanu was arrested and extradited into the country by British authorities.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Tuesday, produced Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr. Kanu, who was brought to the court amidst tight security, arrived at the court at about 1:40 pm.

However, all the entrances to the court have been under lock as the hearing in the matter is ongoing.

More later..

More later..