Hakainde Hichilema, Zambian president, has said that the citizens of his country do not need to thank him for doing the job he requested their votes.

Hichilema who took office in August 2021, said this on his Twitter handle on Friday.

“Zambians don’t have to thank me for the job I’m doing. It’s what they voted for me to do” he said

“They must not agree when I do wrong things like acquiring excessive debt. #ChangeIsHere.”