Yuletide: Lagos jacks up price of LAKE Rice to N17, 000

The Lagos State Government has began the sales of its popular brand of rice, LAKE Rice, in preparation for the coming Christmas celebration with the formal flagged off of the exercise by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal.

The new price for a bag of LAKE Rice is now N17, 000, up by N3, 000 from the N14,000 it sold during Easter period.

This may not be unconnected with the closure of borders by the Federal Government which had seen the cost of rice tripled as demands far outweighed supply.

Lawal noted that the Lake Rice were available for sales at its sales centres across the State at the Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba; Lagos State Agriculture Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA), Ojo and the Blue Roof at LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The Commissioner added that other centres were Lake Rice could be bought were Farm Service Center, Epe; Odogunyan Farm Service Centre, Ikorodu; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; Farm Centre, Ajah, Government Technical School, Ikotun; Farm Service Centre, Badagry and the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park at Yaba.

He disclosed that the price of a 50Kg bag of the LAKE Rice is N17, 000, while 25kg bag is N8,500 warning that the Lake Rice should not be sold above the approved prices.

Lawal reiterated the State Government’s commitment towards boosting food security in the State, stressing that government would continue to ensure the adequate production and fair distribution of LAKE Rice across the State with a view to ensuring its availability to the masses in the various designated sales centers in the State.

While wishing Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year in advance, the Commissioner assured that the State Government would continue to embark on agricultural policies and programmes that would ensure food security in the State in line with the THEMES Developmental Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the State.