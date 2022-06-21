The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad, has denied allegations raised against him by Supreme Court Justices in a leaked memo.

The justices of the apex court had in a joint petition accused the CJN of poor welfare among others.

But the CJN in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Ahuraka Isah, titled, ‘Re: State Of Affairs In The Supreme Court And Demand By Justices Of The Supreme Court’, denied the allegations.

He explained the Supreme Court justices were provided with SUV vehicles, cars and accommodation.

“Accommodations are being gradually provided for the few that are yet to get. There is none of the Apex Court Justices without SUV and back up cars. If any of them were purchased but refurbished, the external and internal auditors are here in the court to take those that bought them up over it,” part of the statement read.

On the allegation that there was no electricity in the courtrooms, the statement said, “The high cost of electricity tariff and diesel are national problem.

“The Chief Registrar might have budgeted for N300 per litre but diesel is now selling for over N700 per litre and therefore has to find a way around it without even bringing it to the attention of the CJN. But there is no way the generator would be put off if the Court is sitting.

“The amendment of court rules is on the process, it has to be critically reviewed to avoid conflict with the constitution and other extant laws. Not all the CJN has reviewed the rules in the past. Within the three years, his brother Justices mentioned came the pandemic and the judiciary workers’ strike.”

The CJN also debunked an allegation that the justices had no Internet to do their work, urging the public to disregard “adverse feelings” among the Justices of the Supreme Court,

“The internet services have been restored to Justices’ residences and chambers, just as some allowances have been paid to them. The CJN held a meeting with his brother Justices last Thursday and another one is due to hold this week.

“The general public should be rest assured that there’s no hostility or adverse feelings amongst the Justices of the Supreme Court, as everyone is going about his normal duty,” he added.

In a leaked petition, 14 justices of the apex court had accused the CJN of abandoning his responsibilities and diverting funds meant for the running of the Supreme Court.

Among the issues raised by the justices are accommodation, vehicles, electricity tariff, supply of diesel, internet services to justices’ residences, training for justices and epileptic electricity supply to the court.

They accused the CJN of receiving their demands without acting “after several persistent requests” to hold a meeting which was finally held on March 31, where a welfare committee was set up.

“Your lordship received and ignored these demands since 24th March 2022”, the justices had accussed the CJN in the leaked petition.