By OBINNA EZUGWU

Apex Yoruba youth group, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has commended the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, for the extension of the G2G Millionaires Youth Empowerment Scheme till 31st May, 2020.

The programme was earlier scheduled to close on 4th April 2020.

The group said the Ooni has shown through the imitative aimed at empowering 50 Nigerian Youths tagged Ground to Glory Millionaires (G2G Millionaires), to be a leader who has the interest of Nigerian youths at heart.

“This gesture is specially designed through Kabiyesi’s initiative titled: Royal African Youth Leadership Forum (RAYLF), aimed at empowering 50 Nigerian Youths tagged: “Ground to Glory Millionaires”- G2G Millionaires, wherein selected business ideas will be granted access to ground zero funding to back it up, in commemoration of Kabiyesi’s forthcoming 5th Year Coronation Anniversary,” the group said in a statement by its president Aare Oladotun Hassan and executive secretary, Abdulhakeem Adeleke.

“We therfore implore all our youths to take advantage of this golden opportunity of getting themselves engaged during the Covid 19 lock down by developing great and quality business ideas worthy of Kabiyesi’s intervention support and sponsorship funds.

“All you need to do is to send your business proposal to the Ooni of Ife Global Outreach(OIGO) office via email: [email protected] with the subject: G2G Millionaires.

“We had earlier acknowledged that Kabiyesi’s reign has brought about monumental blessings beyond lips and bounds to the entire Yoruba race ever since the ascension of His Majesty to the highest spiritual throne in Yoruba Land,

“His Majesty has indeed resonate light and peace in Ile Ife, Yoruba Land, Nigeria and the entire global community at large, while promoting the youth development, aesthetic Yoruba cultural heritage and traditions.

“We are full of appreciation to His Imperial Majesty for giving Nigerian Youths a voice and empowering us with this rear great innovative gesture of G2G: a distinct Royal Business Academy of 21st Century Entrepreneurs.

“May God Almighty continue to enrich His Majesty with long life on good health, divine wisdom and supernatural grace.”