Adebayo Obajemu

The National President of the Yoruba Youth Agenda, a socio-cultural organization, Otunba Adeyemi Adejumo has condemned the viral video purportedly emanating from one Adeyinka’s grandson asking the Igbo to leave Yoruba land within 48 hours, saying such call was irresponsible, uncalled for, divisive and an attempt to disrupt the peace and tranquility in the land by disgruntled elements.

He called on the Igbo to go about their businesses, saying the Igbo like many law-abidding non Yorubas have nothing to fear.

He urged the people to sue for peace, saying nothing is to be gained from disturbing the amity subsisting among ethnic nationalities resident in Lagos.

He wondered why some unpatriotic elements can call for expulsion of the Igbo for no just reason, saying the peaceful protesters at Lekki and elsewhere had sizable number of Igbo, and they have at the forefront of development of the southwest.

Speaking exclusively with Business Hallmark, he condemned the Killings of unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll gate; adding that it was unfortunate that ” an army could descend on peace protesters who are lawfully demanding for their rights, holding the National Flag. Honestly, I was shocked beyond words that such dastardly , heinous crime that amounted to monumental genocide could be committed by a government that came to office on popular support. I can remember vividly how many Nigerians who had absolute faith in Buhari voted for him massively.”

He warned unpatriotic leaders to be mindful of the fact that “Office is temporary, but history will be faithful in chronicling the role played by current political actors for good or ill, but the world is watching, and I believe the youth have the rights to take a stand on issues of governance, since they are leaders of tomorrow”, Adejumo said.

He stated that it was good that Buhari finally addressed the nation, asking the youths to continue to be peaceful, ” even though, the president’s address fell short of expectations.”

He condemned the military for its continued silence over the Lekki killings

He called on leaders of thoughts across the six geopolitical zones to speak up in order to stem the slide of country into anarchy. He cautioned the ruling party to rein in political actors in the party from throwing the country into crisis, wondering that it was ironic that a party that claimed to be a redeemer could turn out to be a national nightmare.