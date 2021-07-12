Yoruba people in the diaspora under the aegis of Yoruba One Voice (YOV), have affirmed their support for Yoruba Nation agenda, saying that the agitation for Yoruba Nation is entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on People’s Right,

The group which conveyed its position in a communique issued on Sunday at the end of its webinar conference, encouraged activist, Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho and other agitators across the world not to relent in the campaign for self-determination for the Yoruba nation.

“With the success recorded today, YOV has made history, as the largest Yoruba diaspora organisation seeking the Yoruba nation self-determination agenda. And with this, I have the conviction that we will definitely achieve this lofty dream,” the communique read.

“We urge Yoruba people all over the world not to relent in the irrevocable campaign for self-determination for Yoruba people.

“That the Yoruba Nation resolve to forge ahead with renewed zeal for the right to self-determination as entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on People’s Right.

“Immediate referendum to be supervised by the United Nations on the right to self-determination by the Yoruba Nation.”

The Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, and other speakers at the conference affirmed that regardless of the challenges being faced, the self-determination groups must continue their agitation for Yoruba Nation.

Adams urged other like-minded groups, within and outside the shores of Nigeria to join the quest for the liberation of the Yoruba race.

Meanwhile, Igboho, on Saturday denied that he was about to drop Yoruba nation Agenda or dialogue with the federal authorities. He distanced himself the offer by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, to intervene in the face-off between the government and Igboho.

There has been no contact between the monarch and the agitator lately, Ighoho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki noted.