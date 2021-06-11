Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, has thrown its weight behind a protest being planned by various groups in the Southwest to mark this year’s June 12 democracy day commemoration, just as it insisted on Oduduwa nation.

The group in a statement by its general secretary, Arc. Opeoluwa George Akinola, said it “unequivocally backs and supports the series of rallies and street marches being planned by various Yoruba groups, locally and internationally to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the iconic June 12, 1993 presidential elections.”

According to the group, the protest billed to hold tomorrow, Saturday, is designed “to be the grand finale of the series of rallies and street marches which blew in fiery storms all over Yorubaland; through Ibadan, Abeokuta, Osogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti.

“All these rallies were peaceful and fantastically well organised. The police and all other security agencies cooperated with us in all these places to ensure that the demonstrations did not resort to violence in any form.

“We expect the Lagos state police and security team to exhibit the same level of maturity and candour we met at the other venues where we conducted our earlier rallies.”

The group said its not backing down on its demand for self determination, arguing that it has right to self determination.

“What we want is a new Oduduwa nation separate from Nigeria and we are supremely within our self-determination rights to so demand!,” the group said.

“Our people, as usual, are encouraged to come out gaily dressed in Oodua Nation colours and vests or Omoluabi white and to carry the Yoruba flag while singing the Ogo Adulawo, Yoruba Nation national anthem with zest and gutso.

“We are presently in a mourning mood after the unprovoked heinous and dastardly attack unleashed on our people at Igangan in Oyo State by sponsored Fulani bandits.

“We have not forgotten!

“This further reinforces the resolve of Yoruba people to leave this barbaric Nigeria to form a civilised nation of our own.

“Go, we must!”