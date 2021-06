Nigeria’s president will later today, grant revealing interview to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), a statement from his spokesperson, Femi Adesina has said.

In the statement titled, ‘President Muhammadu Buhari In Exclusive Interview With NTA,’ Adesina said, “President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021.

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”