A Yoruba interest group, Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, (Yoruba Council Worldwide), has canvassed support for President Muhammadu Buhari on his push to put an end to banditry and lingering insurgencies in Nigeria.

The Federal Government had announced that the military formations and other sister security agencies would rise forcefully against criminal bandits wreaking havoc in the country.

The new measure, according to President Buhari would be focused majorly on Zamfara, Kaduna, Kastina and to the hinterland of Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and other parts of the country, where terrorism and banditry thrive.

Reacting to the development, Aare Barr. Oladotun Hassan, president of the council in a release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Otunba Gboyega Adeoye, commended the effort and encouraged the Federal Government, to spare no rod in the implementation.

The group advised Buhari to create a Joint Regional Security Networks Agency to help assist in building stronger and better community intelligence gathering and support base for all security agencies, among other propositions.

According to Aare Hassan; “we sincerely commend the declaration on crushing of bandits and other terrorist criminal cells across the country and we appeal to the Federal Government to build a National Joint Regional Security Networks Agency to help assist in building a stronger and better community intelligence gathering.

“The Igbimo also demands the establishment of a special Citizen’s Advice Bureau on Security to be managed by our Royal Fathers and Critical stakeholders within each State of the Federation.”

The group restated it commitment to one Nigeria, saying, “We love Nigeria, and believe it is highly impossible to disintegrate, no matter what,” the group affirmed.