Bandits have kidnapped the Emir of Kajuru, Adamu Kajuru, and 12 persons described as “members of his family” in Kaduna State.

Kajuru is a local government area in Southern part of the state.

This was disclosed by the former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, who wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“The Emir of Kajuru, 30 minutes drive from Kaduna and twelve of his family members were forcefully kidnapped yesternight.

The bandits operated freely for one hour in the town. In my Kaduna State nowadays, it’s no more about who is safe but who is the next victim,” Shehu tweeted.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, quoting the Kaduna Stàte Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, suspected bandits in the early hours of Sunday kidnapped the Emir and 10 others in Kajuru town of Kajuru Local Government Area.

ASP Jalige told NAN in Kaduna on Sunday that the incident happened in the early hours of the day.

Jalige said the Second Class traditional ruler and the other victims were kidnapped at his residence.

The spokesperson, who did not give details of how the incident happened, said policemen had been mobilised to trail the hoodlums with a view to rescuing the victims.

“We have deployed our men to rescue them,” he said.

Similarly, Habibu Mainasara, provost of the College of Arts and Animal Science in Zamafara State, has been abducted.

Mainasara was kidnapped at his official residence in Bakura in the early hours of Sunday.

The development comes a few days after bandits killed 40 farmers in a raid on five villages.