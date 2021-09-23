By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Wednesday said it would project the state as a culturally correct and bountifully blessed state with various tourist centers, as it concludes plan to celebrate 2021 ‘World Tourism Day.’

The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osoogbo on the level of preparedness of the state towards marking this year, ‘World Tourism Day’ coming up next week Monday.

According to him, the day would be used to showcase the contributions of the tourism sector towards the state attaining the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Obawale who said the theme of this year’s celebration which is “Tourism For Inclusive Growth,” in tandem with the focus and vision of the state government, noted that stakeholders would be brought together to brainstorm on the importance of tourism and how to make use of the sector to boost the state economy.

He explained that this year world tourism day would be celebrated low key due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging many countries across the world.

He stated further that the event celebration would hold at one of the tourist sites in the state.

“From inception, which dated back to1970, the United Nations (UN) marked every September 27 as a global observance day for creating awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political, and economic contributions to tourist destinations and host communities.” he said

The commissioner promised that the state government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, is working tirelessly to ensure that all the tourist centres in the state are functioning well.

Speaking on why the state government mandated wearing of Adire for civil servants every Thursday, Obawale said the decision was part of the state government’s efforts at bolstering the image of Osun State as an indigenous product inclined and culturally correct state.

He said the present administration was committed to promoting and projecting culture to attract humongous revenue to the state and draw global attention.

He said, “During the state’s International Fashion Week, we launched mass production, promotion and marketing of Adire Osun.

“The launching of Adire Osun is a giant strides towards diversifying the state’s economy and creating jobs for the teeming youths.”

He said the initiative would unlock the untapped potential in culture, fashion, and tourism by building marketing channels through which Adire products would be produced, promoted and marketed globally.

Obawale urged residents of the state to embrace the development by promoting their cultural heritage to the outside world.

“Osogbo, Osun state capital, is referred to as Ilu Aro (Home of dye), and Adire is indigenous to the state.” he said