Governors of the 36 states of the federation will be meeting with officials of the World Bank and three key ministers today (Tuesday) to discuss worsening economic crisis, including galloping inflation, weakened currency, rising unemployment and deepened poverty in the country.

It will be the 5th teleconference meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The Director General of the forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru, confirmed this in a statement, saying: “The economy will dominate the meeting, as Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the World Bank, led by its Country Director, Dr. Shubham Chadhuri, and other key stakeholders in the economic sector make presentations.”